BEST (NYSE:BEST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.53. BEST has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BEST will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BEST by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BEST by 5,791.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BEST during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BEST by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BEST by 28.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

