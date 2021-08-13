Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 719.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,678,000 after purchasing an additional 810,496 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 674.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 698,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,887,000 after purchasing an additional 608,257 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 477,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,474. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

