Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.19. 847,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -8.30. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.