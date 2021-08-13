Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KPLUY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY remained flat at $$7.35 during midday trading on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

