Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.
LON:CLI opened at GBX 253.50 ($3.31) on Wednesday. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.
About CLS
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.