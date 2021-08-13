Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

LON:CLI opened at GBX 253.50 ($3.31) on Wednesday. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

