Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.39.

Shares of BSY opened at $63.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion and a PE ratio of 113.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,134,707 shares of company stock worth $67,269,824. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $58,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

