BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $3.40 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

