Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $246.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.03.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.89.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.