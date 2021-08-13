Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,795,480 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,061,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,795,480 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $32,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSAT. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 20,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,369,293. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

