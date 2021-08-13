Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMI remained flat at $$17.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,627,995. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

