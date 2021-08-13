Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 114,816 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,816 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 5.2% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $195,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,043. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,024,704 shares of company stock valued at $119,009,221 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

