Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

ABBV stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.54. The company had a trading volume of 143,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.