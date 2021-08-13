Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 1.01% of Townsquare Media worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth $2,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at $2,820,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

TSQ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

