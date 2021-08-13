Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 1,394 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

TMO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $542.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $546.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

