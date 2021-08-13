Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

