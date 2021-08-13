Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises 1.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 105.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In related news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

