Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after buying an additional 153,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.77. 19,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

