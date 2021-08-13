Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.21. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 3,423,466 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.26.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

