Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.57 ($117.14).

Shares of BMW opened at €83.36 ($98.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €56.10 ($66.00) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

