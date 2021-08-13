Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
BAYRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
