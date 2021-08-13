Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BAYRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

