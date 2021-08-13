Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,966,000.

ICLN opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

