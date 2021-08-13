Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 214 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after buying an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,072,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,638,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

