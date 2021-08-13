Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 160 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

BA opened at $237.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.20. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

