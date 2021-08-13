Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,329.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after buying an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,192,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 176.16, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.45.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.