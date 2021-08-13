Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 19.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 202,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Target by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.73. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $133.61 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

