Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 38 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $362.11 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.15 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 125.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total transaction of $3,011,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,880,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,385 shares of company stock worth $113,847,420. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

