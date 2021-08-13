Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

BAX opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

