Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.06

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $16.35. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

