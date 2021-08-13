Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1,407.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

