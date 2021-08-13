Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 726.40 ($9.49). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 721.80 ($9.43), with a volume of 858,910 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 712.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of £7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.