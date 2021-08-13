Barclays Trims Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price to $62.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.75.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

