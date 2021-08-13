Barclays Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 13,717 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,569% compared to the average daily volume of 514 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth about $17,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

BCS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

