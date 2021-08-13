Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $2.76 price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.76.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.