Barclays Raises 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target to GBX 3,700

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of 4imprint Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded 4imprint Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 4imprint Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

FOUR opened at GBX 3,020 ($39.46) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market cap of £848.20 million and a P/E ratio of 377.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,737.29. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,230 ($42.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.83 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

