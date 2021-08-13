Barclays Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $51.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.06 on Monday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $2,278,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

