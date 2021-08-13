Barclays Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $79.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Barclays from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

