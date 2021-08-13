Barclays Boosts Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 425

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 412 ($5.38) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 402.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.