Barclays Boosts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 835

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 845 ($11.04).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 953.50 ($12.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 875.05. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.