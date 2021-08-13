Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.87. 340,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

