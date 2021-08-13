Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

APH stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,400 shares of company stock worth $18,883,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.