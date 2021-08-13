Bank of Hawaii Trims Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,341,640 shares of company stock worth $165,941,678 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.