Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,047 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 831.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 206,396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in British American Tobacco by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.