Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,386 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

SBNY stock opened at $258.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $268.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

