Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAN. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

