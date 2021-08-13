Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bally’s in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

BALY opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Bally’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $75.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

