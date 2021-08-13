Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $544,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 88.6% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 17,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $3,650,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

