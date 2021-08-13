Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

NYSE BLL opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

