Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) EVP Lisa Ann Pauley Sells 17,773 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.55.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

