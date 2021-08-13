BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of LON BA traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 579 ($7.56). 5,333,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 543.80. The firm has a market cap of £18.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of £474.86 ($620.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

