Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $104.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.02. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

